Cardi B Has Curves On Display In Skintight Yellow Dress

Rapper Cardi B is constantly tantalizing her 49.5 million Instagram followers with glimpses of her curvaceous figure. The bold bombshell isn’t afraid to flaunt her body, and she often shares snaps of herself wearing very little clothing, or clothing that clings to every curve. Her latest snap is no different.

In her latest snap, Cardi posed in a yellow dress, and it was a look that was far sportier than her standard ensemble. She rocked a dress that was surprisingly full coverage by Cardi standards, as it had long sleeves, showed zero cleavage, and went all the way to her knees. However, the fit of the dress definitely amped up the sex appeal, as the form-fitting piece clung to all of Cardi’s curves. The bright yellow shade of the dress was bold, and she paired the look with a simple pair of white sneakers. Cardi tagged the athletic brand Reebok in the caption, indicating she was wearing pieces from the brand.

Though her outfit was sporty, her accessories were anything but. She rocked her signature long nails, painted in a shade of white, and also wore large hoop earrings and tinted yellow sunglasses. She posed in front of what appeared to be a closet door in a simple selfie, and her fans absolutely loved the shot. The snap received over 601,000 likes within just an hour, including a like from actress Ariel Winter.

Her followers showered her with compliments in the comments section, and couldn’t get enough of the sporty look.

“The Queen Slays Yet Again,” one follower said.

“SERVING THE LOOK,” another fan commented.

Yet another fan was all about the form-fitting dress, and said “feeling this fit.”

Cardi B is no stranger to topping the rap charts, but she’s venturing into different territory soon — the movie industry. Cardi has joined a cast of talented actresses and musicians including Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart and Lizzo, among others, in the movie Hustlers. Cardi will be able to draw on her real-life experiences as she plays a stripper on the screen.

However, Cardi fans shouldn’t expect to see her throughout the full movie. Madeline Brewer, who is one of the actresses in the movie, confessed in an interview with Cosmopolitan that Cardi was only able to be on set shooting with the other actresses for one day, since she had a super packed schedule.

The stripper-filled flick will be released in early September, so fans will have to check it out to see Cardi on the big screen for her Hollywood debut.