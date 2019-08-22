Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Makes A Huge Move

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 22, brings a big move for Chelsea, which leaves Phyllis out in the cold. Plus, Nick confronts Sharon while Lola and Kyle explore future possibilities.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will strike a deal, and it will make Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) incredibly angry, according to SheKnows Soaps. Phyllis hopes to get Chelsea to give her a loan, but Chelsea is pretty wise and she realizes a good deal when she sees one. However, Chelsea does not see the need to work with Phyllis to get in on the deal. She cuts out the middle woman and goes straight to Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Chelsea will let Abby know that she wants in on The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Even though Phyllis planned to manage the whole thing, Chelsea thinks she could do it instead, and it looks like Abby sees the benefit of not doing business with Phyllis. After all, according to The Inquisitr, Victor (Eric Braeden) let Abby know about hearing Phyllis talking about squeezing her out of the whole thing.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) will confront Sharon (Sharon Case). Adam (Mark Grossman) rocked Sharon’s world with his proposal, and Nick wants to ensure that his ex-wife and mother of some of his children does not get sucked in by his brother. Adam knows how to push Sharon’s buttons, and that scares Nick. While Adam believes that he and Sharon are alike, Nick does not see it. Nick thinks that in some sick way, Adam hopes to use Sharon to hurt him. Although it surely offends Sharon that Nick believes Adam only wants her to hurt him, she must admit that Adam knows how to say all the right things to worm his way into her mind. Adam has successfully done that almost since the moment he returned to Genoa City.

Finally, Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) will look forward to their future. Now that they are married, it is time for these two to make some plans for their life together. Interestingly, the new husband and wife have wildly different ideas for the coming years. Kyle sees them as a power couple with their lives focused entirely on building empires. However, Lola sees them successful but focused more on family instead of power. This is a crucial difference between Kyle and Lola, and it’s possible that Kyle’s need for power and Lola’s need for a tight-knit family could end up causing problems for them.