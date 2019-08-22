Ashley Graham Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Topless Photo

Ashley look radiant in her latest Instagram post.

Ashley Graham is a proud mother-to-be. The model showed off her baby bump in her latest Instagram post. In the revealing photo, Ashley posed in an open robe, covering her chest with her hands and displaying her growing stomach. The radiant model opted to forgo makeup and wore her long hair down, with her beautiful face haloed in light.

In the caption, the 31-year-old noted she received a much-needed massage from Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“CONGRATULATIONS and you look beautiful,” wrote a fan.

“Gorgeous glow!” said another, adding a heart emoji.

“Absolutely STUNNING,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Ashley’s post has already racked up over 180,000 likes.

As reported by Allure, this is not the first time the television presenter has shared pictures of her post-pregnancy body on social media. On August 18, the body positivity advocate uploaded a nude photo.

“Same same but a little different,” read the caption.

Most of Ashley’s fans applauded her for embracing her changing body.

“I CANNOT WAIT for you to be a mother and teach another human being that ALL bodies are beautiful. You’re going to be such an amazing mother,” commented a fan.

Some people, however, criticized the post, deeming it to be inappropriate.

“Remind me again how this is appropriate?” chastised a follower.

“Why is it such a good idea to make young girls think they need to be naked on IG to feel pretty and worthy? Come on,” added another.

“Yikes honey. Happy for you but cover up,” said a different person.

Despite the critics, Ashley’s empowering post has over 1.2 million likes.

Ashley also shared a video of her bikini bod on Instagram, reported Us Weekly. In the video, the American Beauty Star host wore a tiny two-piece. The model napped on the beach while cradling her baby bump.

Ashley announced her pregnancy on August 14, noted Elle. In an Instagram post, the model, alongside her husband of nine years, Justin Ervin, shared the exciting news.

The video shows the couple playfully arguing about camera angles and slowly pans down to Ashley’s stomach.

“Surprise!” said the gleeful pair.

The Instagram video was posted in celebration of the couple’s wedding anniversary.

In a February interview with Elle, the model spoke about the possibility of having a family. She stated that while she did want to have children, they were not a priority. Rather, she was focused on self-improvement, her relationship with her husband, and her professional growth.

To learn more about Ashley, be sure to check out her podcast, Pretty Big Deal.