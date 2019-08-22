‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Addresses Gina Kirschenheiter’s Husband’s Affair On Twitter

Gina Kirschenheiter spoke of her husband's affair on Tuesday's 'RHOC.'

Brandi Glanville is weighing in on the revelation that Gina Kirschenheiter made on Tuesday night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Following the show, which featured Gina opening up about her estranged husband Matt’s alleged affair with another woman, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her page, where she admitted to feeling as if she was watching her own life play out on Bravo TV.

“Omg I’m sad mellowing on my Xanax but realizing that OC Gina life is mirroring mine… two kids, cheating ex, dui, and then housewives,” Brandi tweeted on Tuesday, August 20, according to a report from Us Weekly magazine. “Praying for her.”

On Tuesday night’s show, Gina claimed Matt cheated on her in 2018 prior to their sudden split and said that after finding a Valentine’s Day card sent to Matt by the other woman, she believed that they may be in love. While Matt has not yet addressed the allegations, he and Gina have since split and are currently struggling to co-parent their three children, Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 4, after his shocking arrest in June.

Months ago, following rumors of a potential reconciliation between the couple, Matt was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after an alleged fight at Gina’s Orange County home, and any chance of a reunion quickly dissolved.

As for Brandi’s past experiences, she made headlines over a decade ago when her former husband, Eddie Cibrian, was caught having an affair with his co-star on Lifetime’s Northern Lights, LeAnn Rimes, and Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay. Then, two years later, as Brandi joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Eddie married LeAnn and has remained married to her ever since.

Brandi and Eddie share two sons, Mason, 16, and Jake, 12.

In addition to pointing out their similar experiences with past affairs, Brandi revealed that both she and Gina ran into some legal issues after their former partners’ affairs were exposed. As fans may recall, Brandi was arrested for a DUI in October of 2010, and Gina was arrested in February on suspicion of DUI.

“I messed up,” Brandi tweeted at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. I regret my bad choice, and am thankful to God that no one got hurt. I’m sorry.”

To see more of Gina and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.