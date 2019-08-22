Julianne Hough Says She’s ‘Super Grateful’ For Her Family’s Support After Revealing She’s ‘Not Straight’

Julianne Hough is gushing over the love her family showed her after she revealed an intimate aspect of her life.

The former Dancing With the Stars judge shared in her Women’s Health cover story earlier this month that she told her husband Brooks Laich that she’s “not straight” months after the couple got married in 2017. Since her reveal, the multihyphenated star has received public support from Laich and her brother, Derek. Extra reports that Hough said her mother, Mariann is also supportive of her after she came out publicly. The Safe Haven actress said during her interview with Extra that she feels fortunate to have the family she does.

“I feel really lucky and a lot of people who don’t have the platform or support that I have aren’t that lucky,” she explained. “I just want to say I’m super grateful for my family, my friends, and the support from all the fans I’ve had. But also to spread that to… the people who don’t have that kind of support. That would be my wish.”

The current America’s Got Talent judge shared that she told her husband she was “choosing” to be with him, though she wasn’t exclusively attracted to men. Us Weekly reports that the Footloose actress felt comfortable sharing her sexual orientation with him because there is a “safety” she has with him since they began dating in 2014.

“There’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised,” Hough said.

Loading...

Both Laich and Derek used their Instagram pages to show support of the Rock of Ages actress. Laich shared on his Instagram page Hough’s cover of herself completely nude as she jumped in the air for the pose. The hockey player said he was “proud” of his wife for sharing her “trials and triumphs” with the world. Derek shared the same photo on his Instagram page and commended his sister for “shedding the protective walls that can imprison us” with her cover.

Hough has also been transparent about other personal trials she’s faced in her life. The dancer revealed in Women’s Health that she was diagnosed with endometriosis, which caused her severe pain in her pelvis during her menstrual cycle and sex. She said the diagnosis took a hit to her confidence, but she was grateful to Laich for supporting her through the ailment since they’ve been together.