‘Game Of Thrones’: George R. R. Martin Pitched A Spinoff Series To HBO But They Didn’t Like It

While fans are eagerly awaiting news regarding whether or not HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series will go beyond a pilot episode and be commissioned for a full series, reports are now emerging that George R. R. Martin pitched a new idea to the network — but got rejected. Martin is the author behind the hugely popular A Song of Ice and Fire series of books on which HBO’s Game of Thrones is based.

In a recent interview with JOE at the Irish Film Institute, Martin revealed that he pitched a series idea set within the Game of Thrones universe that was apparently rejected by HBO. This series would follow the lives of the common people in Westeros. He even had a title picked out for it — Spear Carriers.

As Fansided blog Winter is Coming explains it, this would be a retelling of events already seen in the original series, which concluded earlier this year on HBO.

“I always wondered when you write these scenes, there are other people in the background and I often wondered about them,” Martin explained.

“For example, show Tyrion giving his speech before battle but instead of following him into the battle, follow one of the guys that’s hearing the speech. What happened to him? Did he lose a leg, or something like that.”

Another suggestion from Martin included following the life of one of Littlefinger’s prostitutes to show her story, of how she got there, and what her life was like. Although, this angle has previously been somewhat chronicled in the original Game of Thrones series with the character named Ros, played by Esmé Augusta Bianco. Ros went from being a common prostitute near Winterfell to one of Littlefinger’s trusted employees before she was killed by Joffrey (Jack Gleeson).

While Martin’s concept sounds like a great way for fans of the TV series to get another look at their favorite characters and storylines, it appears that HBO has already rejected this idea of Martin’s.

“I pitched it to HBO but they didn’t seem enthused about it,” Martin said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys has spoken out about the potential of more spinoff series set within the Game of Thrones universe. While there were, at one point, up to five scripts floating around in development, the only existing one at the moment is tentatively titled Bloodmoon, starring Naomi Watts and a couple more actors.

