Kourtney Kardashian Pops Out Of Pastel-Blue Bra Under Shirtless Blazer

Kourtney Kardashian’s style is all kinds of fierce right now. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star seems to be able to rock just about anything these days, with her recent Instagram Story being living proof.

Earlier today, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories. The 40-year-old shared a photo of herself that was praised by someone of note — the Victoria Beckham ensemble she was wearing came with a mention from the British designer herself.

“@kourtneykardashian looks amazing in the VVB tailored suit Xxx kisses x,” Victoria wrote.

The image showed Kourtney slaying as she walked through a building with semi-circular archways. The Poosh CEO hadn’t been photographed in full-length, although hints of her suit pairing were visible. Fans did, however, get a fully clear shot of Kourtney’s sizzling upper half.

The star was looking chic and sexy in nothing but the Victoria Beckham blazer and a tiny pastel-blue bra. The cleavage-baring look was a brave one, but it ticked all the boxes for effortless class and Kourtney’s love of on-trend fashion. A similarly demure edge manifested from Kourtney’s slicked-back hair, statement shades, and her facial expression, which looked downward with determination and highlighted her signature, easy-going edge.

Victoria used three black-heart emoji to accompany her message.

Followers of Kourtney’s social media will know that she’s a giant fan of the shirtless pantsuit trend. Earlier this month, Kourtney updated her Instagram while posing on a yacht and wearing an outfit that likewise channeled the trend. This photo wasn’t fashion-centric in nature, though. As Kourtney’s 10-year-old son Mason was tagged as the photographer, the snap was a reminder of Kourtney’s status as a mother-of-three.

Kourtney’s style may be a hot topic, but it’s fast proving to be a business opportunity for her. The star’s April-launched Poosh lifestyle brand has just started retailing its swimwear collaboration, with fans also able to purchase stylish head turbans. The launch was announced on August 8 via an Instagram post from Kourtney.

“I am so excited for @poosh’s next collab. We designed a custom, limited-edition leopard hair turban with Aquis, which can speed up drying time up to 50% and reduce breakage and damage. It can also be used inside-out to wrap your hair while you sleep to help with bed head. My entire team loves it, and we hope you do too. Launching Thursday, August 15 at 9am pst on shop.poosh.com”

It looks like the sky’s the limit for this entrepreneur. Poosh may have started out retailing collagen powders, but it looks like this lifestyle brand is set to conquer all aspects of female living.