Jill Zarin Reveals She’s Open To Returning To ‘RHONY’ For Season 12, But Could She Replace Bethenny Frankel?

Bethenny Frankel just announced her exit from the series.

Jill Zarin is contemplating a potential return to The Real Housewives of New York City.

As she continues to enjoy her romance with boyfriend Gary Brody, who she began dating last year after the tragic passing of her late husband Bobby Zarin, the former reality star spoke to Life & Style magazine about a possible return to the Bravo TV series for its upcoming 12th season.

According to a report from All About the Real Housewives, Zarin acknowledged that she would like to be back in front of the camera but also said that she does not want to put her relationship with Brody in jeopardy. As she explained, reality television has been known to ruin relationships.

Despite her concerns for her relationship, Zarin said she would love to share more of her life with her fans and followers. These fans haven’t seen her in anything more than cameo roles since she was booted from her full-time position after the show’s fourth season.

“The show did such amazing things for me. You know, I’d like to go back in some ways but in some ways, you know, it’s a scary proposition because Gary is dangerous and you know he’s gonna get me in trouble,” Zarin explained.

As for what role she would prefer to have on The Real Housewives of New York City, Zarin said she believes the friend role is best because it would allow her to have fun. While the role would also include a much smaller paycheck than that for a full-time position, Zarin said that she never appeared on the show for the salary.

“I think that it would be fun but you know if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be,” she concluded.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may have heard, Bethenny Frankel recently announced that she would not be appearing on the upcoming 12th season of the show. In a statement to Variety on August 21, Frankel said she was looking forward to moving on from the series and focusing on her daughter, her philanthropy, and her production partnership with Mark Burnett.

“My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future,” she said.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to begin production soon and air on Bravo TV sometime next year.