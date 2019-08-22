Shay Mitchell Posts Topless Throwback Photo With Baby Bump Fully Exposed

Shay Mitchell showed how far she’s come in her pregnancy when she posted a throwback photo on Wednesday with her baby bump fully exposed. While she posed topless in the photo, she kept things modest with her arms crossed in front of her chest. Based on the size of her belly, it looks like she was a couple of months pregnant when the shot was taken.

As E! Online noted, Mitchell’s boyfriend, Matte Babel, has previously said that she’s due in October, so she’s further along in her pregnancy now. A glance at her YouTube series, Almost Ready, shows how much her baby bump has grown. In her most recent video, she lamented about the fact that at this stage of her pregnancy she needs to pee all the time. She explained that the situation has become so dire that she resorts to wearing a diaper so that she can get through her daily tasks.

In the video, she also revealed that she feels overwhelmed about the preparations for the baby because she doesn’t feel that her home is set up for a child as yet.

“I don’t feel ready about our house being ready,” the Pretty Little Liars alum said. “Like she’s gonna walk in and be like, I want to back to the hospital, what is this mess? She’s gonna wanna go back to the womb because this is way too chaotic ”

Mitchell is also still working and has to go to photoshoots for a Revolve capsule collection and video shoots for a short film. At one point in the video, the 32-year-old actress said that it’s important for her to still make time for the things that are important to her, even though she’s pregnant. She does, however, worry about the fact that she hasn’t been getting enough sleep.

While she’s trying on clothes for a photoshoot, she also talked about learning to love her pregnant body.

“I don’t know if there’s a woman out there who loved every single moment and stage and loved seeing her body grow. I haven’t personally felt that way,” she said. “However, I’m learning to love it.”

Mitchell announced the pregnancy in late June with an Instagram post with the caption, “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the carpool lane at all times now?

As Seventeen Magazine reported, the announcement triggered a flurry of congratulatory comments on Instagram from fans, her celebrity friends and her former Pretty Little Liars co-stars.