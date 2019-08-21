Demi Rose Exudes Jungle Vibes In Tiny Snakeskin Bikini

Demi Rose has been dishing up some seriously sizzling photos lately. Her newest Instagram update, geotagged at the Bamboo House in Bali, is no exception.

The model was spotted in a tiny, snakeskin-print bikini. The top had thin straps, while the front of it criss-crossed below her chest. The suit barely contained her assets, while the bikini bottoms were hardly visible.

This is because Rose posed on a hammock, as she placed her weight on her right hip. She curved her body and placed her left leg on the top of her right, leaving her bare derriere fully exposed. Demi propped herself up with her hands, as she gave a super sultry look for the camera.

Behind her, you could see an impressive landscape, filled with lush, green foliage. Plus, a coconut tree was visible in the backdrop behind her to the right.

Her styling completed her look and exuded jungle princess vibes. She slicked her hair back behind her shoulders, and accessorized with a headdress that she tied around her forehead. It had a jewel accent in the front center, along with thin, gold chains.

The model’s makeup was also notable, as she sported pink, glossy lipstick and heavy brow liner. Demi also wore dark eyeshadow and mascara, along with a dusting of pink blush.

Demi’s fans seemingly had nice things to say, with some people picking up on the jungle vibes.

“Queen of the jungle,” stated a fan.

“Can I be Tarzan you my Jane wow gorgeous figure,” added another fan.

“Tarzanita!!!” exclaimed a follower.

On the other hand, plenty of people were distracted by the model’s curvy figure.

“The proportions break the rules of gravity,” suggested a follower.

“Your body is so perfect and you are so unbelivble beautiful,” said another follower.

“God put lots of loving into you!” suggested an Instagram user.

“One of a Kind Beauty Work of Art actually a Masterpiece,” said a fan.

Other fans commented on her backdrop.

“Save the Amazon,” said a follower.

“Very nice play pen,” said another follower, referring to the hammock.

“Unbelievable as you always manage to look so perfect. Please keep it up. With everything you do I wish you only the best and good health,” said a fan.

In addition, some people referred to the geotag.

“I wanna take a picture with you in Bali,” said a fan.

“Stop by Ubud Monkey Temple!!!” suggested another fan, who seems to be familiar with the area.