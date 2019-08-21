Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Pops Out Of Lacy White Bra

Anna Nystrom is flooring fans with another NSFW post.

The Swedish-born beauty is insanely popular on social media and boasts a following of over 8 million — a figure that continues to grow on a daily basis. Nystrom is most well-known for posing in workout-chic outfits but she also regularly flaunts her toned and tanned figure in a number of different bikinis as well. In the most recent image that was shared with her fans, Anna puts on another sexy display while clad in a NSFW outfit.

In the gorgeous new shot, Anna sits front and center while looking directly into the camera. She wears her long, blonde locks down and straight while donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. Anna puts one hand in her hair and the other is not visible in the photo.

The social media sensation shows off ample amounts of cleavage in the image while popping out of a lacy white bra that barely even contains her chest. It comes as no shock that the snapshot has earned the stunner a ton of attention with over 35,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some followers commented on the image to let Anna know that she looks amazing while countless others commented on the image to rave over her stunning figure.

“ATTEMPT 646: My dream is to know you personally there in your country and spend a time with you!,” one follower commented.

“Wow you are so pretty,” another chimed in with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“What a beautiful girl you are,” another raved.

“Awesome eyes. So beautiful,” one more gushed.

Most recently, The Inquisitr shared that Anna posed for a photo in another sexy ensemble. In the shot, the model tagged herself in Greece where she appeared to be enjoying a vacation. While posing with a little bit of greenery and blue body of water just behind her, Anna showed off her gorgeous figure in a tiny pink dress that hugged each and every one of her curves. The tiny little dress hit well above the model’s knee, showing off her toned and tanned legs for the camera.

Per usual, the stunner wore her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved while they cascaded all the way down to her chest. Anna also dons a face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and matte lipstick. In the caption of the image, she asks fans where she should travel next and the photo raked in over 199,000 likes as well as 3,000-plus comments. Pretty impressive.