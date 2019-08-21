Beyoncé Cried After Kanye West Interrupted Taylor Swift At The 2009 ‘VMAs,’ New Report Says

Beyoncé reportedly leaned on her dad for support while Swift leaned on her mom following West's famous interruption.

Beyoncé reportedly cried backstage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards following Kanye West’s infamous mic grab from Taylor Swift, who was 19 years old at the time and accepting an award.

When cameras cut to Beyoncé when West initially took the stage, the singer famously flashed a wide smile in a since-viral clip that seemed to indicate she was shocked, but according to a new report from Billboard, the singer wasn’t all smiles backstage.

When rapper Kanye West took Taylor Swift’s microphone during her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, West told the award show audience that Beyonce should have won the award Swift was accepting. Swift was accepting an award for Best Female Video for her 2009 hit, “You Belong With Me.” Beyonce was nominated in the same category for her video for iconic single “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It).”

While the situation made headlines and has followed both Swift and West in the decade that followed, new details emerged Wednesday about what occurred behind the scenes at the award show.

Producers of the show allegedly broke long-standing protocol and told Beyoncé that she would be receiving the biggest award of the evening in an attempt to prevent her from leaving the ceremony, per Billboard.

Beyoncé was found reportedly by a producer of the show backstage crying with her dad because she reportedly felt sorry for Swift. Swift would later join Beyoncé to finish her speech when Beyoncé received the night’s top award at the end of the show.

And the “Single Ladies” singer wasn’t the only one crying following West’s infamous outburst. According to the Wednesday report from Billboard, Swift was also seen crying backstage, though the 19-year-old was joined by her mother.

Meanwhile, Swift is expected to hit the VMA stage during this year’s ceremony, which marks a decade since the infamous debacle between West and Swift, which spawned a years-long feud.

The two seemed to make nice and the rapper even sent Swift flowers in 2015 according to a since-deleted Instagram post by the “You Need To Calm Down” singer. But as The Inquisitr previously reported, there was “Bad Blood” between the two when West released his 2016 track “Famous,” in which the rapper claimed to make Swift famous, used derogatory language to describe her, and said he still “might have sex” with her.

Swift has maintained claims that she was unaware of some of the lyrics to the song, though West’s wife and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian would infamously posted videos of a conversation between West and Swift where the country-star-turned-pop-star seemed to approve of West’s song.

The feud inspired Swift’s 2017 album reputation, which featured the lead single “Look What You Made Me Do,” which is widely believed to be about West and Kardashian West. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Swift said that despite the problems that the feud caused her, it may have helped to make her “happier” than she has ever been.

The 29-year-old singer has not yet said what song she will sing at the award show this year, though last week she dropped the title track from her upcoming album Lover, which is due out this Friday, August 23.