Kieran Culkin Addresses ‘Leaving Neverland’ Allegations Against Michael Jackson

The controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland shines a spotlight on Wade Robson and James Safechuck and their allegations that Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children. While some believe the damning movie confirms suspicions about Jackson’s affinity for children, others call it a cash grab that aims to profit off of denigrating the singer’s legacy.

NME reports that Kieran Culkin ⁠— brother of Jackson’s close friend, Macaulay Culkin ⁠— spoke about Jackson in a recent interview with The Guardian. Jackson previously said that both Kieran and Macaulay slept with him in his bed.

“The only thing I can say is that I can’t really say anything and the reason for that is I can’t be helpful to anyone,” he said. “To me, it seems like there’s two sides to this thing and because I can’t be helpful on one side or the other, anything I say and anything that gets put out in print could only hurt somebody and there’s already a lot of really hurt feelings.”

“There are already a lot of people who are in a difficult position and if I contribute in any way, it’s just going to hurt someone because I can’t actually help,” he added.

Per The Inquisitr, Jackson’s former bodyguard Matt Fiddes, who is heavily featured in Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth, claims that all of the King of Pop’s accusers are motivated by money. Writer Mike Smallcombe, who wrote a Jackson biography, echoes Fiddes. Although he admits it’s possible that Safechuck and Robson are telling the truth, he highlights that both of them defended Jackson under oath many times ⁠— which makes them perjurers.

Chas the Truth seeks to discredit Leaving Neverland and highlights that Robson and Safechuck unsuccessfully filed a civil action against the Jackson estate before they signed on to Leaving Neverland with director Dan Reed.

But Reed, Robson, and Safechuck continue to stand by their work. Robson recently criticized MTV for its decision to keep Jackson’s name on its Video Vanguard Award. He claims that the move is making it more difficult for child abuse survivors to come forward, suggesting that MTV is implying they aren’t supportive of them.

Robson also claims that the people around Jackson enabled his abuse, echoing Sheryl Crow’s comments in her recent interview with The Guardian. He compared the cover-up of Jackson’s abuse to the Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal and said that one of Jackson’s employees, in particular, acted as a gatekeeper to organize his meetings with children.