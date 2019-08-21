Billie Eilish Admits She Was In Love With Someone But Now Only Loves Herself

Billie Eilish recently sat down with 3Voor12 and opened up about her fans and love life, per Music News.

When talking about relationships, the “You Should See Me In A Crown” hitmaker revealed that she was previously in love with someone, however, isn’t anymore. The 17-year-old explained that she is only in love with one person, and that’s herself.

“I was in love, [but] not at the moment. I’m in love with her. Me,” Billie admitted.

When it came down to talking about her fans, she had a lot to say about them.

“I used to do shows and like just walk off stage into the audience and meet everyone. I can’t do that anymore which is normal, but it is like as much as there are amazing, precious, incredible fans that just want the best for you and just want to be happy with you and want you to be happy. There are people that are crazy – and not even fans – just people that are out there and just want to grab you and get you.”

Billie’s rise to fame gradually built up after the release of her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me. According to Billboard, the project has racked up over 1.2 billion streams worldwide.

In March, she released her long-awaited debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which has racked up millions of plays on Spotify. She currently has over 49.5 million monthly listeners, making her the ninth most played act in the world. The album topped the charts in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, and many more countries. The record consists of 14 tracks and no features. Her brother, Finneas O’Connell produced every track. Based on 19 reviews, her album has a Metacritic score of 81 out of 100.

She became the first person born this millennium to have a No. 1 album and single in the U.S. Her current single, “Bad Guy,” knocked off Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” after it stayed at the top of the charts for 19 consecutive weeks. She released a new version of the song after the release of her album with Justin Bieber to boost its sales.

To support her debut record, she is currently embarking on a world tour.

According to RIAA, Billie has achieved seven gold and three platinum singles.

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Eilish is nominated for nine awards, including Video of the Year and Best Pop Video for “Bad Guy.”

To keep up with Billie Eilish, follow her Instagram page which boasts over 35.4 million followers.