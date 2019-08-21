Liam Hemsworth Was Reportedly Spotted Without His Ring Months Before Filing For Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth may have filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus this month, but there reportedly were some signs the couple’s relationship was on the rocks since the beginning of the summer.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Hemsworth filed for divorce from the “We Can’t Stop”singer on Wednesday after eight months of marriage. The filing comes a little over a week since a rep for Cyrus confirmed the couple was separating.

While the couple’s formal announcement was confirmed this month, Hollywood Life reported that Hemsworth was openly showing the public that the marriage was ending back in June. At that time, the actor was reportedly spotted without his wedding band while taking a trip to Whole Foods in Los Angeles. Hemsworth was photographed wearing casual attire while carrying bags of groceries in both hands. His left hand noticeably didn’t have a ring on it as he continues with his errands.

Although Hemsworth was spotted months ago without his wedding ring on, he isn’t the only one in his marriage that was spotted with a bare left hand. The day before the separation was announced, Us Weekly reported that Cyrus was seen without her wedding ring while visiting Lake Como, Italy. She was joined by her sister Brandi and now-rumored girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter. The two women sparked romance rumors after they were spotted kissing the day before the separation went public.

The Independence Day: Resurgence star and the “Mother’s Daughter” singer married in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, with their families and friends by their side in December 2018. During their 10-year relationship, the couple had public breakups in 2013 and 2016. While the couple has been separated for 11 days, People reported that Cyrus reportedly had no idea the actor was intending to legally dissolve their marriage.

“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” a Cyrus insider said of the singer.

“What she and Liam had for a long time was very special, It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”

Loading...

Neither Hemsworth nor Cyrus has spoken publicly about why they have decided to call it quits. Cyrus’ kiss with Carter was reportedly one factor that caused Hemsworth to file in a quick manner. Other reported reasons for the split include possible drug and alcohol abuse, which Cyrus reportedly discussed on her latest single, “Slide Away.”