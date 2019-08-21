‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Drops Pregnancy Bombshell On Instagram & Disables Comments

Maci Bookout appears to have dropped a major bombshell. The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram today with a selfie that seemingly confirmed she is pregnant.

While the image didn’t show the 28-year-old’s face, the light gray tank and strawberry blonde hair matched Maci’s traditional looks. The photo showed what was presumably Maci in selfie mode, with a vibe that seemed to suggest Maci might be announcing a fourth baby. The star disabled comments to the post, although she did encourage fans to head over to her bio to find out more.

Fans hitting up Maci’s bio did, indeed, find a link. The Us Weekly article they were redirected to did not, however, confirm a pregnancy. The magazine showed a baby and celebrity-centric feature, but the article was clearly about famous bumps rather than any announcement that Maci herself is rocking one.

As of this writing, however, it appears that Maci has removed the photo in question from her Instagram.

As fans of the MTV franchise will know, Maci and husband Taylor McKinney recently made headlines for vasectomy discussions. Maci said that she was done having her own children, per Too Fab.

“I am 100% saying I do not want more biological children. Unless you want more children? Oh god, I shouldn’t have asked.”

Maci’s words didn’t rule out kids overall, though.

“If we froze your sperm, would you still consider getting a vasectomy? If you and I decided down the road we wanted more children out of nowhere, we could do that and I could still be off birth control,” she added.

Beady-eyed fans will have noticed that Maci used some emoji in her caption. While only one was baby-centric, fans would likely argue that it was enough to add a strong message.

The pattern of false alarm baby announcements has been constant from the franchise’s cast this year. July saw Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry “joke” that she was having twins, per The Inquisitr. The blonde had posted a photo of herself with “it’s twins” as the caption. Much like Maci’s update today, though, fans were simply redirected to an article about babies. The beginning of August saw a similar story from former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans — her pregnancy test showing a visible result wasn’t ever confirmed as a pregnancy, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Maci and Taylor are parents to Maverick and Jayde, with the couple also raising Maci’s eldest son, Bentley. The star shares her firstborn child with her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards.

Today’s update from Maci is bound to get fans talking. Fans wishing to see more of Maci should follow her Instagram or tune into Teen Mom OG.