Haley Kalil ‘Bends Over Backwards’ On Her Knees In Sizzling Bikini Snap

Haley Kalil may have already won her position as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model search winner, but she is still willing to “bend over backwards” for the famous magazine. The redheaded stunner made the joke after posting to Instagram a shot of herself posed literally leaning backwards while on the beach, no doubt delighting her legion of fans.

Haley won the swimsuit model search competition last year, sharing the title with fellow model Camille Kostek. Since then, she has lived up to her title by posting numerous bikini clad shots to Instagram, where she currently boasts nearly 276,000 followers.

However, her latest bikini picture may be the hottest one yet. In the sizzling snapshot, Haley leans backwards on the beach, allowing her lean limbs to sink into the sand as water washes around her. Arching her back, she sultrily looks at the camera in her best Sports Illustrated way.

Her bikini includes a tiny triangle string top that features multicolored beading around azure blue fabric. It barely covers her ample assets, giving the viewer a glimpse of her sideboob. Haley also wears a matching bikini bottom, also featuring the same colorful beading. She playfully tugs at the side of the bikini bottom, teasing the audience.

Within less than an hour, the upload has earned over 3,000 likes and more than 67 comments.

“This shot is everythiiiing,” gushed a fan with the fire emoji.

“Sweet goodness… wow,” seconded another user, using three speechless emoji faces to emphasize the comment.

“Queen,” concluded a third, also adding several fire emoji to convey her hotness.

Though the picture did not have a location tagged, Haley has said that one of her favorite places in the world is Thailand.

“Thailand is the most beautiful place I’ve ever visited,” the Minnesota native confessed in an interview with Beauty and Well-Being.

“My husband and I took seven of our closest friends on an unforgettable trip to the island of Koh Samui last year. I will never forget the sunsets. They were magic. Plus, the food was to die for.”

However, though the redheaded beauty might give the impression of a glamorous jet-set lifestyle, with photoshoots on the beach and holidays in Thailand, Haley added that she also enjoys having low-key evenings.

“I’m the queen of Friday night Netflix binges, so my Friday night usually involves no makeup, a messy topknot, and the comfiest (and probably food-stained) sweatpants I own,” the swimsuit model admitted.

“In the rare occasion that I am hitting the town, I always opt for a cute blazer and some high waisted pants,” she concluded.