Aussie Model Natalie Roser Rides Horseback In Sexy New Photo

Natalie Roser’s latest photo is making her channel her inner cowgirl.

The bombshell has been sharing a number of NSFW photos with fans on Instagram lately as she flaunts her killer figure for various fashion spreads. While the beauty is most well-known for strutting her stuff in a bikini, she’s also proven time and time again that she looks incredible in just about any other piece of clothing that she wears on her body.

In the most recent series of photos that were shared with her fans, the model tagged herself at Spring Creek Ranch in a spread for Guess. In the first shot, the blonde bombshell poses in the great outdoors with a beautiful brown horse right behind her. She looks straight into the camera in the photo, giving a slight smile. While clad in a tight black tank top with the Guess logo in the front, Roser rocks a pair of black jeans. The model accessorizes the look with a brown belt, a flannel jacket worn around her waist, and a black cowboy hat.

Natalie wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly wavy and also sports a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, eyeshadow, and lipgloss. In the second photo in the series, Roser sits on the back of a horse and tips her hat to the camera while wearing the same exact ensemble that she did in the first photo.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Natalie plenty of attention with over 6,000 likes, in addition to 120-plus comments. Some fans commented on the photo to let the model know she looks amazing while countless others inserted the cowboy puns. A few others simply commented on the photo with their choice of emoji.

“Most beautiful cowgirl I have ever seen,” one follower commented with a series of emoji.

“Wow you are so beautiful and Luck amazing and so cute and pretty girl,” another Instagram user gushed.

“Thunderation Girl!!! Well aren’t you just the purrtiest thing I’ve ever seen!!!,” one more wrote.

As previously mentioned, Natalie has been flooring fans with a number of sexy photos on social media. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner showed off her well-known bikini body in another NSFW photo. In the gorgeous shot, the Australian-born beauty was standing in the sand with a number of wooden loungers behind her. She wore her short, blonde tresses slicked back and out of her face and she seemed to be going for a slightly messy look. While looking over her shoulder, Natalie gave a slight smile while clad in a skimpy white bikini.

The beautiful shot earned the model upwards of 16,000 likes.