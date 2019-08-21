LeAnn Rimes Works Up Fans By Going Braless In Black Dress & Cowboy Hat

LeAnn Rimes’ social media looks have been killing it as of late, and her fans are over the moon about all of the sexy looks she’s been serving over the summer.

On Wednesday, the country music star got her followers worked up yet again with a set of new photos of herself rocking a racy look on Instagram.

In the photos, Rimes is seen performing on stage as she donned a silky, little black dress. LeAnn went braless under the garment, which dipped down on her bare chest to flaunt her ample cleavage. The gown also showcased the singer’s toned arms and tiny waist.

Rimes added a cowboy hat over her long, shiny blond hair, which she had styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

The singer added a full face of makeup for the snaps, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a dark red lip color.

In a couple of the photos throughout the slideshow, Rimes can be seen belting out songs with a microphone in front of her, and with a big smile on her face as she seemingly enjoyed putting on a show for the fans in attendance.

“You are beautiful!!!!” one fan wrote in the comment section of the post.

“The hat looks good on you,” another stated.

“You always look lovely, inside and out and that smile is sure contagious,” a third follower said.

LeAnn Rimes has been performing off and on all summer, and her fans have been showing up to support her. The singer recently told The Aspen Times that she’s evolved a lot since her early days of performing.

“The LeAnn Rimes that’s done all the things I’ve done, it’s fantastic, but there’s this other side that’s just LeAnn, this songwriter that’s just developing. And I think this next record will be the first thing that is what I feel like arriving in my skin, speaking volumes to who I am. I’m so grateful for all I’ve accomplished but there’s more left,” she revealed.

Loyal Rimes fans know that the songbird has a very impressive musical resume. Cheat Sheet reports that LeAnn burst on the scene at the age of just 14-years-old, when her album, Light Up My Life, made history by being the the first ever to debut at No. 1 on the pop, country, and Christian charts.

She’s also the youngest singer to ever win a Grammy award when she took home two statues back in 1997. She’s also the very first country artist to ever win the Best New Artist Grammy.

Fans can see more of LeAnn Rimes’ life and career by following her on social media.