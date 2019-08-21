Ariana Madix Poses With A Rumored New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member On Instagram After Season 8

Ariana Madix and her co-stars are expected to be joined by a number of new faces during Season 8.

Ariana Madix appears to be teasing fans about the upcoming cast of Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

After completing filming on the new episodes earlier this month, Madix took to her Instagram page and shared a sweet photo of herself posing alongside rumored new cast member Dayna Kathan, who was first said to be joining the series earlier this summer after being spotted with Madix and Lala Kent.

While Madix didn’t say anything about the show in her caption, she was sure to tag Kathan, who had shared the same photo last week. Then, a short time later, Kathan posted a message to Madix in the comments section of her post.

“I loveeeeeeeee youuuuuuuuuuu,” she wrote.

Also in the comments section of Madix’s post, Danica Dow, who is also rumored to have joined the cast for Season 8, shared a fire emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

As fans will recall, Kent shared a photo of herself, Madix, and Kathan enjoying a day outside in Los Angeles several weeks ago, and in the caption, she sparked rumors of a potential new addition to the cast by saying that Kathan was “our new bad b***h.” She then deleted the photo, as reported by Us Weekly, which only further fueled the rumors.

Although fans will likely have to wait a few more months before learning who will be featured in full-time roles on Vanderpump Rules‘ eighth season, there’s certainly plenty of evidence that suggests Kathan will be on the show. For starters, Kathan works at SUR Restaurant, where the series is based, and is a close friend of a number of people on the cast, including Kristen Doute and Scheana Marie.

Kathan was also spotted with the cast on a number of different occasions throughout production on Season 8 and posed for a Instagram photo alongside Kent and Stassi Schroeder while attending the one-year anniversary party of TomTom, which was filmed for the finale episode of the Bravo TV show.

“Dayna is coming in hot – she is really tight with Stassi [Schroeder], Lala [Kent], Katie [Maloney], and Kristen [Doute] in particular and has wanted to be a part of the show for awhile now,” an insider told Hollywood Life in July. “She’s worked at Sur and been friends with the cast for awhile now, but she doesn’t get along with Brittany or Jax so a lot of the drama will center around that, as she also is friendly with James [Kennedy] and Raquel [Leviss].”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air later this year on Bravo TV, but a premiere date has not yet been set.