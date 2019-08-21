Andrew Yang Staffer Jonathan Herzog Plans To Challenge Top Democrat Jerry Nadler

The New York Post reported Wednesday that former Andrew Yang staffer Jonathan Herzog is planning to challenge House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler for the 10th Congressional District seat in New York. The 25-year-old claims that the decision was made on his own, although he also admitted that passing Yang’s universal basic income (UBI) plan through Congress was a primary motivator for his decision.

Also known as the Freedom Dividend, Yang’s UBI proposal plans to give every American over the age of 18 $1,000 per month. He plans to fund the UBI in part by taxing big tech companies that are posed to benefit the most from automation, which continues to push Americans out of jobs.

The Washington Times noted that Herzog led Yang’s presidential campaign in Iowa after taking an indefinite leave from Harvard Law School. During this time, he pushed Yang’s message of addressing the purported economic and technological shifts taking place in the United States and the necessary solutions to help Americans adapt.

“And so I looked back at my home district, where I grew up in New York and saw, well, the best way to get it through Congress would make it a first, urgent legislative priority, was to run myself,” Herzog said.

“So I moved back home and announced a run.”

Although Yang hasn’t officially endorsed Herzog, the openly gay 25-year-old believes that he will nevertheless benefit from Yang’s strong grassroots following — also known as the Yang Gang — as he continues to build his own.

Herzog hopes that Yang will at eventually appear by his side in New York.

“To the extent that our schedules and everything line up in the city,” he said.

Per The Inquisitr, Nadler recently made headlines when he claimed that his panel was moving forward with a formal impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump’s behavior during the Russia investigation.

“This is formal impeachment proceedings,” Nadler said in an interview with CNN, per Politico. “We are investigating all the evidence, gathering the evidence. And we will [at the] conclusion of this — hopefully by the end of the year — vote to vote articles of impeachment to the House floor.”

However, Nadler added that there is always the possibility that the committee will not vote articles of impeachment to the House floor. Nevertheless, he claims that the committee is in the process of gathering the necessary evidence to determine the best path forward.

New York is holding its Democratic and Republican primary contests in June.