Frida Aasen Smolders In Nude Bikini In Latest Beach Pic

Frida Aasen is making the best of the summer so far — if her Instagram page is any indication. Earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a gorgeous snapshot of herself on a paradisiacal beach in which she also shows off her incredible model figure in a barely-there bikini.

In the photo, the Norwegian beauty is seen walking back from the ocean as she rocks a skimpy nude two-piece bathing suit that features a string top that ties up behind her neck, though it is hard to see because the color of the bikini blends incredibly well with her skin tone. She teamed the bra with a pair of matching nude bottoms that tie on her sides and sit low on her frame, leaving her incredibly toned abs fully exposed. According to the tag Aasen included with her post, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Faithful the Brand.

Aasen is posing with her feet still in the insanely turquoise water of the sea, though she did not disclose the location of the photo. She is seen while walking in one leg in front of the other in a way that further showcases her model physique, particularly her long legs and chiseled stomach.

The 24-year-old blonde bombshell is wearing her hair down and wet in large beach waves that suggest she had been swimming in the ocean before having this photo captured.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Aasen shared with her more than half a million Instagram followers — had garnered over 18,500 likes and nearly 100 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Scandinavian model took to the comments section to gush over her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Serenity,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a blue heart emoji.

“Sea of delight,” another one chimed in.

“Lost in paradise,” a third fan added.

In a report by The Daily Front Row via Fashion Week Daily, Aasen opened up about her approach to beauty, assuring that the external glow starts on the inside.

“Listen to your body. It will show on the outside if you’re not taking care of the inside! Beauty comes from within, and usually, if you have skin problems, there’s a specific reason related to your lifestyle, like stress or diet. Also, always wear sunscreen!” she said.