Victoria’s Secret Model Lorena Rae Sizzles In Fiery Red Bikini During Sardinia Getaway

Lorena Rae recently spent part of her summer in one of her favorite places ever: southern Italy. Earlier this week, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot of herself soaking up as much of the Mediterranean sun as she possibly could to reminisce on the fun-filled day she enjoyed earlier this month.

In the photo, the German beauty is lying on her back on a boat in Sardinia, which the hashtag she included at the end of her caption indicates, as she rocks a fiery red two-piece bathing suit that consists of a sporty bra with thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, helping accentuate her cleavage. The model teamed her top with a pair of matching high-rise bottoms that sit just above her bellybutton, while its high-cut legs help showcase her hips and thighs. Over her bikini, the model is wearing an unbuttoned white shirt, which covers only her arms in the photo.

The 25-year-old model is resting on her elbows as she tilts her head way back, offering her face up to the sky with her eyes closed and lips slightly curled into a half-smile as her light brown hair cascades back over the side of the boat. She has one leg bent and the other stretched forward, in a pose that helps highlight the natural curves of her body, as well as her toned stomach.

As Rae indicated in her caption, the image was captured on film by director and photographer Emma Holly Jones. According to Jones herself, who also shared a few snaps from this day on her own Instagram feed, the photo was captured on a Contax T2 using the Kodak Portra 400 film.

The post, which Rae shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 57,400 likes and upwards of 200 comments within a little over a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform, who are fans of the model, took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their thoughts on the photo.

“A tender has never looked better,” photographer Jones wrote, trailing the comment with a winky emoji.

“Gorgeous fit BODY,” a user chimed in, adding a series of red heart and fire emoji to the message.

“Perfect pic,” a third fan raved, pairing the words with several clapping hands emoji.