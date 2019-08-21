AG William Barr Says Nothing ‘Undercuts’ Ruling That Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide

CNN reported on Wednesday that Attorney General William Barr spoke to reporters Wednesday about Jeffrey Epstein’s death, the ruling of suicide by the New York City medical examiner, and the FBI and Justice Department’s inspector general investigations into the matter. Barr claims that — as of now — there is no evidence that “undercuts” the suicide ruling.

“I have seen nothing that undercuts the finding of the medical examiner that this was a suicide,” Barr said, per ABC News. “Epstein’s death, I think we will see, was a suicide and I do think there are some irregularities at the [Metropolitan Correctional Center].”

Barr claims that the investigation is moving forward smoothly, although he notes there were delays due to witnesses that were not cooperating.

“However we’re moving expeditiously and I think soon I’ll be in a position to report to Congress and the public the results,” Barr said.

Per The Inquisitr, Barr’s statement comes just days after he announced that Hugh Hurwitz, the acting director of the federal Bureau of Prisons since May 2018, was replaced by Kathleen Hawk.

The FBI and Justice Department’s inspector general investigations aren’t the only ones focusing on the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death. Per Fox News, Epstein’s attorneys are planning to conduct their own investigation into the disgraced financier’s death. According to the attorneys, Martin Weinberg, Reid Weingarten, and Michael Miller, the authorities at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) violated their own protocols.

“We are not satisfied with the conclusions of the medical examiner,” they wrote in a statement, adding that a more thorough response is to come.

My conclusion is that William Barr lacks the credibility to lead the investigation into Epstein’s death. If he doesn’t recuse, people’s faith in DOJ will erode further. https://t.co/fR2PmknEZm — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 14, 2019

As more evidence surrounding Epstein’s final days trickles out, it appears more and more likely that the accused sex trafficker indeed took his own life. Per The Inquisitr, Epstein wrote a will two days before his suicide and created a $578 million trust. His fortune reportedly includes real estate, equities, cash, and other assets.

During his final days, Epstein reportedly wasn’t doing well. The New York Times reported that Epstein’s cell was infested with vermin and he was unkempt and sleeping on the floor of his cell instead of his bed. Although he previously attempted suicide in July, suggesting he would be under watchful eyes, the MCC was reportedly poorly managed and short-staffed.

Epstein was also reportedly struggling to accept the limits of his wealth in prison. Although he received a cushy 13-month sentence for soliciting an underage prostitute back in 2008, the charges he faced at his death were much more severe.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.