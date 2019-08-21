‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Flaunts Perfect Legs In Black Lingerie

Hailey Clauson has been heating up Instagram as of late with sizzling photos of herself in lingerie. On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a black-and-white photo in which she smolders and flaunts legs for days while wearing lace underwear that puts her incredible physique in full evidence, to the delight of her fans.

In the picture, the California beauty is sitting on a chair in front of a dressing table, as she rocks nothing but a black lingerie set that consists of a bra with lace details around its cups, and thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders. She teamed her bra with a pair of matching black underwear that sit high on her frame, coming up to above her navel area. She also has on a white robe, which she is wearing off her left shoulder, increasing the spiciness level of the shot.

The model is leaning back in the chair as she rests her left foot atop the dressing table, stretching it forward in a way that showcases her incredibly long leg. Clauson has bobs in her hair, suggesting the model is in the middle of getting her hair and makeup done for a shoot.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Clauson shared with her more than half-a-million Instagram followers — garnered more than 5,800 likes and upwards of 50 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app, who are fans of the model, took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her, while also using the opportunity to engage with Clauson’s caption, in which she jokes that she was waiting for dinner in the photo.

“Stop being so hot [fire emoji] And by stop I mean never stop,” one user raved.

“Dinner??? This is looking like a snack to me!” her fellow Sports Illustrated model Myla Dalbesio wrote.

“Style, grace & incredibly long legs,” a third fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a diamond emoji.

Loading...

Clauson is best known for her work with the swimsuit magazine, including being featured on the cover of its 2016 edition. As Sports Illustrated previously pointed out, Clauson’s journey with the magazine began in 2015, which makes this year’s issue her fifth with SI.

“When Hailey joined our SI Swimsuit family as a rookie [in 2015], I knew that she was the future of our brand,” editor MJ Day said. “She’s young for the industry. She’s has her entire career ahead of her. Yet to me, it was so obvious that she had only begun to blossom, and now that she’s landed the cover, I know her career is going to go crazy. When I look at Hailey’s photos, I see a legend in the making.”