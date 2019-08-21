Kate Hudson Goes Braless In Gorgeous Emerald Green Dress

Kate Hudson looked like a million bucks during the launch of her new clothing line in London.

New photos that were shared by the Daily Mail show the actress posing for photos at Selfridges department store in London earlier today. In one of the images, Kate is all smiles in an ’80s-inspired dress that shows off her killer figure. The sexy ensemble features puff sleeves that flow all the way down to her wrists. The mother-of-three leaves little to be desired with a low-plunging neckline as she goes braless in the stunning outfit.

The short dress ties around her waist with a belt of the same colored fabric and Hudson’s toned and tanned stems are also on display in the photo. Hudson wears her short, blonde tresses down and straight, accessorizing the look with a number of necklaces that are gold and silver in color. She also rocks a pair of black heels that feature silver clasps that are adorned with pearls. The blonde bombshell appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the for the photo op.

The actress also did a wardrobe change during the event, showing off another piece from her line to fans. For that look, the stunner rocked a brown jumpsuit that also dipped low into her chest and showed off some skin to onlookers. This piece also featured a belt around the waist and showed off Hudson’s fit figure. She also changed her shoes from black to red pumps.

Kate Hudson is thrilled about Happy x Nature's global launch! https://t.co/v9OBBKQUGY — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 21, 2019

According to the publication, Hudson launched her clothing collection, HappyXNature, this past April. The line is currently available at Selfridges stores in London as well as in other stores across the globe and it’s really taken off in recent months. Hudson is also busy with her other athletic line, Fabletics, as well as her three children.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the 40-year-old posted another incredibly sweet photo with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and their daughter Rani Rose. In the shot, Kate seems to be the mastermind behind the photo, putting one hand in front of her and snapping the selfie. Only half of the actress’s face is visible in the image, and she appeared to be makeup-free. The 40-year-old wore her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled along with a floral dress.

In the image, she held her baby daughter in her arms, who was also looking up and into the camera. The tiny tot rocks the same dress as her mother, and Danny was also smiling for the shot. What an adorable little family!