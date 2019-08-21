Angelina Jolie Stuns In Black Lace Negligee & Zero Makeup In Korea

Angelina Jolie is proving that her status as “the most beautiful woman in the world,” per Vanity Fair, is still alive and well. The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress may be 44-years-old, but this is one star who is proving that age is just a number. The mother-of-six has been photographed in Seoul, South Korea, where dropping her 18-year-old son Maddox off at university proved to be somewhat of an emotional affair, as the Daily Mail reported today.

The newspaper provided video footage of Jolie at Yonsei University in Seoul, where Maddox will be studying. The actress was fighting back tears – as the Daily Mail noted, Jolie said that she was “trying not to cry.” Fans of the Oscar winner will know that Angelina has been filmed with tears streaming down her face on many an occasion. Then again, it looks like the star remains beautiful whether happy or sad.

Angelina was looking stunning in a simple-yet-sexy wardrobe comprised of a black lace negligee paired with matching pants. The brunette had a gray sweater tied around her waist, with a little glam injection from a tan handbag with gold fixtures. The star wore her loose brown hair down, with this occasion being just another one where she wore zero makeup. The star and her son appeared to have attracted quite a crowd – then again, having Angelina Jolie on campus is a pretty big deal.

While Jolie did appear emotional, she was also seen smiling, with a glowing complexion showing her as the picture of health.

Maddox is about to study biochemistry in South Korea https://t.co/djSfKaER19 — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) August 13, 2019

Angelina’s beauty seems to have remained a hot topic ever since she hit the Hollywood circle over two decades ago. With unusual features and the industry’s most famous lips, Jolie quickly became an icon, with age not appearing to make a dent to her reputation. The actress currently fronts luxury perfume brand Guerlain.

Speaking to Hello! about her beauty routines, Angelina revealed that she’s a fuss-free kind of girl. At the same time, the actress’ words hinted at a holistic and caring approach.

Angelina Jolie continues to exude easy elegance with her summer wardrobe while out shopping with her daughter Vivienne. https://t.co/shdHDIdEXQ — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 6, 2019

“I like simplicity. For example, an all-in-one hair, face and body oil. In general, I think we don’t always get the nurturing we need as women. Learning to care for yourself and to value yourself is a lifelong process.”

Jolie also mentioned being a woman and her philosophies on the female gender.