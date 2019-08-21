Jeffrey Epstein Had Sex With Teen While On ‘Work Release’ After 2008 Conviction, Lawsuit Alleges

Many have been outraged at accused pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s sweetheart deal in 2008, when the late billionaire was given less than a year in jail after being found guilty of procuring sex with a minor. Now, thanks to several new lawsuits, even more sordid details are coming to light about his incarceration, and all of them underscore the sickening degree of leniency Epstein was given.

First among these is the news that Epstein was able to have sex with a teenager while still technically in jail, according to The Miami Herald. Despite serving his sentence, Epstein was given a “work release” program, meaning he could spend his days in the office of his own organization, the Florida Science Foundation. He did this six days a week.

It was at this office that Epstein continued in his alleged ways, including trafficking girls and having sex with at least two young women.

One of them, identified as Kaitlyn Doe in the lawsuit, claimed that she met Epstein when she was 17-years-old, when he promised to help fund a surgery to cure an eating disorder. The surgery never materialized, and instead Doe was coerced into various sex acts for the Palm Beach man-about-town.

Doe was 19-years-old in 2008 when Epstein was incarcerated. Nonetheless, he lured her down to Florida with promises of a job at his foundation. Once again, she was coerced into having sex with Epstein and did not receive the promised job.

Eventually, Doe was forced to marry one of Epstein’s associates so that he could receive a green card, court documents reveal.

“Jeffrey Epstein, through his brazen and powerful organization, was quite literally able to commit federal sex trafficking offenses at his work release office, during his jail sentence,” Kaitlyn Doe claimed.

The allegations have brought serious criticism to Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and the entire Palm Beach police department for allowing the work release arrangement. Though deputies filed daily reports on Epstein’s day-to-day activities at his office, the records have since been destroyed.

“At the time, [the] Florida Science Foundation and Jeffrey Epstein were supposed to be under close watch by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office,” noted the lawsuit.

But it is not just criticism plaguing the Palm Beach police, as now an official investigation has been launched by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Doe’s lawsuit is among three that have been filed over the past week. Another, filed by a Priscilla Doe, claims that Epstein “forced himself on [her] and took her virginity against her will and wishes,” in addition to keeping her a “virtual prisoner” on his Caribbean island.

The third, under the name Lisa Doe, echoes similar complaints.