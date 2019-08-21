Julianne Hough Shows Off Sexy Dance Moves & Cleavage In Sparkly Red Dress

Another day, another sexy look for America’s Got Talent judge Julianne Hough.

The stunner has been sharing a ton of photos on her Instagram page in recent weeks and the vast majority of them include photos of her red hot looks on the judging panel of AGT. Hough has only been a part of the hit NBC show for a year but she’s already ranking among some of the most popular judges in the show’s history. In the most recent video that was shared with her fans, Hough gave fans a side-by-side look of her smoking hot dress.

In the short clip, the blonde haired beauty shows off her sexy dance moves, even shaking her booty, in a sparkly red dress that leaves little to be desired. The NSFW outfit features oversized sleeves and plunges low into her chest, offering fans generous glimpses of cleavage. The dress cinches at the waist, showing off her trim figure to the camera. The sexy ensemble also hits well above her knee as she flaunts her toned and tanned legs for the camera. She completes the look with a pair of strappy red heels and looks nothing short of amazing.

For the look, Hough wears her short, blonde tresses down and slightly waved as she playfully grabs it in the video. She also dons a face full of makeup in the photo that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. In just short time of the post going live on her page, it’s earned Julianne plenty of attention from her followers, racking up over 71,000 likes and upwards of 500 comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to let Hough know that they loved seeing her as a judge on the hit NBC show while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her gorgeous figure. A few others chimed in on the post to applaud Julianne for her sexy dance moves.

“The only thing better than one Jules in red sparkles is TWO JULES IN RED SPARKLES,” one follower commented.

“I will believe in angels since I know you,” another raved.

“This look was so good,” one more wrote with a fire emoji.

Loading...

And prior to sharing the sultry dance video with fans, Hough wowed fans with a photo of herself and fellow AGT judge and friend, Gabrielle Union. In the shot, Hough rocked the same red outfit as she was in the first photo while Union looked just as stunning as her counterpart in an electric blue jumpsuit.

One thing is for sure — the AGT judges are bringing the “sexy” to the panel on this season of the show.