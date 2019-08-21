Fitness Bombshell Jen Selter Showcases Her Incredible Body In Turquoise Bikini

Jen Selter heated up Instagram Wednesday when she shared a photo in which she showed off her fabulous figure wearing a bikini.

In the snap, the fitness model was laying on her side on the beach. She wore a turquoise bikini that featured black and white accents. The photo appeared to be taken in the Maldives, where some of Selter’s more recent snaps have also been taken. She gazed down as her long hair down blew in the wind. Resting on one arm, the beauty tugged at her bikini with her other hand. Selter’s chiseled abs and toned physique were on display. With the ocean and blue sky behind her, Selter looked like she was in paradise.

Many of Selter’s followers are female and they often comment on how the fitness model is their inspiration. One fan told Selter that the photo was her goal, while another told Selter that her body was perfect. Another women told Selter she was a beautiful inspiration.

Men also left comments on the post, with many also complimenting her on her figure.

One fan called the snap unreal.

“Love those curves,” one admirer said, while another said the scene was “absolutely breathtaking.

“Perfect woman, perfect place, my Gosh!” one fan wrote.

In an interview with Women’s Health magazine, Selter spoke about how much determination plays into getting and marinating a fit body.

“Results don’t happen overnight,” she said, adding that they happen as the result of hard work, dedication and consistency.

Stay consistent with your workouts and never stop trying.

The Instagram sensation also said that she works out five days a week for an hour each day. She combines working out on a Stairmaster with strength training, and she divides her her strength workouts into leg day, upper body, core and cardio.

When asked if she worried that her photos might make some women make unrealistic goals for themselves, she said that she tried to make her messages about inspiring others to go to the gym and be their best self.

“Motivation is my main thing; fitness comes second. It’s all about your mindset and being positive. You can’t get anywhere with a negative mind,” she said.

Selter said when she was younger she was bullied for being skinny, and that was her motivation for building muscle. She also said that she started her Instagram account to get herself motivated.

