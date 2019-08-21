Duggar Baby Bumps Put On Full Display In New Instagram Photo

The iconic Duggar pregnancy photo is here.

It’s the picture that fans have been waiting for. The snapshot of five Duggar baby bumps has arrived and followers of the TLC reality stars are so excited. It was a celebration for cousin Amy Duggar King as she will be giving birth to her first child, a boy, in October.

The Duggar women all got together for a baby “sprinkle,” as Lauren Duggar called it. It must be their version of a baby shower that was held to celebrate cousin Amy’s first child. The pregnant girls must have decided that this would be the perfect time for the shot of their various sized baby bumps. Amy shared the photo via Instagram and it has fans thrilled. This is a common tradition for the women who are expecting babies in their family to pose together with their bellies front and center. The women all seem to be basking in the glow of their pregnancies.

The new Instagram pic features Lauren, Amy, Kendra, Anna, and Abbie Duggar. Amy opted to wear a long flowery skirt with a black T-shirt that is knotted at the belly. She is cradling her huge baby bump. Anna, Kendra, and Lauren are supposedly all due sometime in November. Kendra is wearing a form-fitted black dress that hugged her bump. She threw a black and white wrap over the dress.

Anna, who is pregnant with her sixth child, went with a dark blue, looser-fit dress, while Lauren lightened it up a bit in a pink flowery maxi dress that was belted right over her growing baby bump. Abbie, who isn’t due until early next year, is wearing a denim skirt with a white and pink flower top.

One person who is missing from the baby bump photo is Joy-Anna. Duggar fans are feeling her pain of not being a part of the expectant mom’s club right now. She miscarried her baby girl in June, so she is bound to feel a little left out of that photo. However, there is no doubt that she is also very happy that her sisters-in-law and cousin will be having their babies very soon.

Joy can be seen in the group photo that was shared by Lauren in her Instagram stories. You can also see Amy’s mom, Deanna, as well as Michelle, Jana, her BFF Laura, Jill, and Jessa. Jessa’s 3-month-old baby girl is sitting in her car seat at the end of the table. A few of the younger Duggar girls are sitting at a separate table next to them.

You can check out more Duggar baby bumps on the family’s Instagram accounts, as they all have one and share updates frequently.