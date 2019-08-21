Kim Kardashian’s Bahamas Beach Body Is Straight-Up Insane In Silver Metallic Swimsuit With The Kids Twinning

Kim Kardashian gets to call OG on curves. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been flying the flag for the hourglass silhouette for years, with many fans feeling that she is partially responsible for curvy being “in.” The 38-year-old has already made headlines for vacationing in the Bahamas with sister Khloe and friend La La Anthony, although fans had to wait a little to get a social media update.

It looks like Kim has finally delivered a permanent one – as The Inquisitr recently reported, Kim did take to her Stories to share some shorefront moments, but anything posted via this method evaporates from the digital space after 24 hours.

Kim’s photos showed her enjoying precious family time with all four of her children. Kim was seen kneeling in sands with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who was just born in May. The picture saw Kim with her entire brood, although fans were likely eyeing up Kim’s fierce beach body. The star was looking sensational in a tight metallic swimsuit in silver shades, with a bit of a twinning deal going on – little Chicago was outfitted in the same materials, and so was 6-year-old North. The boys, however, were contrasting their mother in green swimming trunks.

Kim was looking motherly, caring, and at peace with her kids. The second photo showed Kim with just the girls.

A family and beach-centric update from reality television’s biggest star isn’t going to go unnoticed. Kim’s update had racked up over 1.3 million likes within just 50 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 6,400 fans into the comments section. While some fans seemed a touch confused – Kim mentioned “three children” – the post largely appeared well-received.

Kim’s image definitely seems to have shifted with her motherhood journey. The star who once came stumbling out of clubs with 2000s BFF Paris Hilton has grown up. Kim’s raunchy streak will likely never go away, but the KKW Beauty founder has ushered herself in a new era. The makeup mogul is now respected more than ever, with her multi-faceted career also seeing her as somewhat of a motherhood icon. Kim regularly updates her social media with snaps of her children – Kim and husband Kanye West recently featured in photos from a Japan trip with the kids.

Of course, Kim remains a swimwear queen. Clearly, her clan of four are joining her in that department.

