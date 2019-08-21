Bella Hadid Flaunts Toned Legs In Short Fur Coat And Insanely High Heels

Bella Hadid’s latest fashion campaign is driving social media wild.

As those who follow the younger of the Hadid sisters on Instagram know, the brunette bombshell frequently uses the platform to promote various fashion spreads that she takes part in. Hadid has modeled for some of the most well-known and most luxurious brands in the world. With each and every image that she shares with followers, she earns thousands of likes and comments.

In the most recent snapshot that was shared for her 25 million-plus fans, Hadid strikes a pose for her fall campaign with Michael Kors. The model stands against a white background in the image, while her long, dark locks flow in the wind. She has on a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss, and she’s making a serious face for the camera.

The 22-year-old puts one leg up on a cart full of luggage as her other foot is planted firmly on the ground. Bella stuns in a leopard fur jacket that hits well above her knee and showcases her toned and tanned legs. While holding a brown-and-red bag in one hand, the beauty accessorizes the look with a pair of black stilettos with incredibly high gold heels. In the short amount of time since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Bella a ton of attention from her fans with over 144,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments.

Many of Hadid’s followers commented on the photo to let the brunette beauty know that she looks beautiful, while countless others took to the post to say that they would be purchasing a piece from the collection. A few others simply chimed in with heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“I’m in the arms of the Angel,” one follower commented with a series of emoji.

“You’re are so gorgeous Bella,” another chimed in with a red heart emoji.

“I’m obsessed with you,” wrote another loyal fan.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bella’s big sister, Gigi Hadid, interviewed the model for Harper’s Bazaar about a number of topics, including her career as well as her personal life. In the tell-all interview, the beauty confessed that people don’t know everything about her just because she’s in the public eye, and she also shared one thing that people may be surprised to know about her.

“That I never go a day without smiling. People always say I have the same facial expressions. But what they don’t realize is that for a long time I looked that way because photographers on set would direct me to look ‘bored’ or ‘very nonchalant.’ But it isn’t necessarily the way I really am.”

The model went on to say that she has been smiling since she was a baby, and people who have known her for a long time know this about her.