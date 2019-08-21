Yovanna Ventura Flaunts Her Pert Booty In Revealing Leopard-Print Thong Bikini

Miami-based model and Instagram influencer Yovanna Ventura oozes with confidence and is often exceedingly bold in what she chooses to share on social media. Fans of hers are used to seeing her wearing skimpy bikinis or other salacious ensembles, but her latest post is generating an immense amount of heat and is driving her followers crazy.

Ventura posted a series of four photographs to her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon that showcase every curve of her insane physique. Yovanna was wearing an animal-print hat along with a tiny bikini as she posed in a kitchen and asked her followers whether they preferred to drink tea or coffee.

Yovanna tagged the Indah brand in her Instagram post, and she is wearing one of their bikinis in their leopard print. The skimpy string bikini bottoms leave little to the imagination and give Ventura the opportunity to flaunt her pert derriere. The matching underwire bra top hugs the 23-year-old model’s bosom perfectly and gives her followers a juicy glimpse of her cleavage.

The Florida native was already making a splash on Instagram several years ago when her popularity soared due to a short-lived romantic connection with Justin Bieber. The romance with Bieber may not have lasted long, but Yovanna’s brand has continued to climb since the days of that brief interlude.

These days, Ventura has 5.4 million followers. The Latina model received more than 90,000 likes on this series of photographs within the first few hours it was posted on social media. In addition to that, more than 700 of Yovanna’s fans commented on the post, and people were enchanted with this sexy, revealing look.

It looks as if Yovanna’s followers had a tough time deciding which of the four snaps they loved the most. The first photograph was a jaw-dropper, as it showed Ventura from the back and gave everybody quite the glimpse of her booty. Other photos in the post gave the Latina bombshell a chance to flaunt her chiseled abs along with a sexy overall vibe.

As sultry as many of Ventura’s posts are, Yovanna’s fans know that she’s passionate about more than just flaunting her figure on social media. She frequently shares posts about charity projects or passions she has, and she did that in a post about the Amazon that she shared a couple of hours after this stunning bikini series.

Whether Yovanna Ventura is opening up about her day-to-day life or showcasing her perfect bikini figure, her millions of followers step up and lend their support. The Latina bombshell doesn’t usually let much time pass between her sexy posts, and everybody will be anxious to see how she manages to top this latest one.