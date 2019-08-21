Lisa Vanderpump Defends Lala Kent Against Claims Of Looking Plastic On Twitter, Insists She’s Still Sober

Lala Kent was put on blast by a Twitter troll.

Lisa Vanderpump is fighting back against the ongoing hatred aimed at her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent.

On Twitter, after a fan lashed out at Kent by suggesting she was looking plastic and bloated, Vanderpump fired back at the social media user by proclaiming that Kent is beautiful and insisting to the fan that she has remained sober for months after coming out as an alcoholic earlier this year.

In a series of Twitter posts, one woman compared Kent to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville by suggesting they were both pretty when they first began appearing on their shows. Then, the Twitter user alleged, the women began looking “like plastic old hags.”

While there was some back and forth about the evolving looks of the Bravo TV reality stars, Vanderpump made it clear to her fans and followers that she did not agree with the mean comments about Kent’s looks.

“You are so wrong….Lala is looking beautiful, she is sober happy and in love. And I am very proud of her,” Vanderpump tweeted in response.

As fans will recall, Kent came forward with her alcoholism struggles in March of this year after admittedly spiraling due to the death of her father last spring. Since then, she has been steering clear of alcohol as she continues to focus on her singing and acting careers after wrapping production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 earlier this year.

In March, Kent came forward with her alcohol struggles on her Instagram Stories, admitting that she realized she had a problem several months prior.

“Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic, and I am now a friend of Bill W., which you will never know how much this program means to me [and] has given me new life,” Kent said in a clip, via People magazine. “I always say if you don’t have to be sober, I wouldn’t recommend it, but me — as someone who does need to be sober — being in my right frame of mind every single day is truly incredible.”

Kent went on to say that even when she’s dealing with her roughest of days, she can now see the light at the end of the tunnel for the first time in a long time and now knows that she is going to be okay.

Vanderpump, Kent, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.