Sara Underwood Lowers Shorts, Lifts Up Crop Top To Show Off Her Abs In Racy New Photo

Sara Underwood is sharing a little secret of hers. As it turns out, she sometimes likes to use an electrical device that mimics the body’s own natural response to exercising, helping tone the muscles of her stomach in a sweat-free way.

On Wednesday, the former Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to post two snapshots in which she shows, firstly, how to use the device, and then the jaw-dropping results. In the first photo of the series, the 2007 Playmate of the Year is posing in the kitchen of her wooden cabin as she hangs out in red gym mini shorts and a white crop top with the ab training apparatus attached to her stomach. As indicated by the tag and caption she included with the post, Underwood is promoting PremFit’s ab training. In this shot, Underwood is happily holding a mug in her hand, showing how easy it is to wear the ab training device while you go about your day.

In the second photo, the 35-year-old model is seen without the gear as she hooks one thumb on the waistband of her shorts to lower it way down. Simultaneously, she lifts up her crop top to expose her full midsection in an effort to showcase her incredibly toned abs.

As Underwood lifts up her top, she pushes her chest up, which helps accentuate her cleavage and puts her curves on full display. In the shots, the model is wearing her signature bangs swept to the sides and the rest of her hair down in loose waves that cascade toward her shoulders in a natural way. In both instances, Underwood has her gaze down as she smiles for the photo. She is wearing a thin layer of black eyeliner and mascara, while the rest is fairly neutral.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which the model shared with her nearly 10 million Instagram followers — racked up more than 66,000 likes and upward of 430 comments within just about three hours of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and also to ask her questions about the ab training device.

“Nice. Does that really work, I’m interested in getting [heart exclamation mark emoji] Love your gym shorts,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with several emoji.

“Looking so good,” another fan chimed in, following the words with a heart eyes emoji.