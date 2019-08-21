Lily Allen Effortlessly Throws Shade At Publication Who Described Latest Album Campaign As ‘Disastrous’

British newspaper The Sun is claiming “Hard Out Here” hitmaker Lily Allen has been dropped by her record label due to her “disastrous” comeback last year.

“Industry insiders tell me bosses at Parlophone opted not to offer her a new deal after her last album ‘No Shame’ flopped badly, four years after her previous record ‘Sheezus’ also failed to trouble the charts,” Simon Boyle wrote.

Allen, or anyone on her team have yet to confirm whether she has parted ways with her record label, however, she has thrown major shade at the publication after their article was written.

“I don’t think ‘The Sun’ shines out of my a** or anything, but ‘No Shame’ was pretty good,” she captioned her Instagram upload, attaching four photos of positive reviews written about the record, directly calling them out.

Last June, Allen released her fourth studio album, No Shame, four years after her No. 1 album, Sheezus. The record instantly received critical acclaim from many publications and has a Metacritic score of 74 out of 100, based on 21 reviews.

The album jumped straight into the top 10 in the U.K., peaking at No. 8. This became Lily’s fourth top 10 album there. In Australia, the record also peaked at No. 8, becoming her fourth consecutive album to do so.

That same year, she was nominated for a Mercury Prize Award alongside Florence + The Machine, Jorja Smith, and Arctic Monkeys, to name a few.

This year, she earned herself another BRIT Award nomination for British Female Solo Artist. In 2010, she took home that award for her second album, It’s Not Me, It’s You. In total, Allen has been nominated for nine BRITs.

Last month, she revealed, via her Instagram, that No Shame had won the prestigious South Bank Sky Arts Award.

Since releasing her debut album in 2006, Lily Allen has cemented herself as one of the U.K.’s leading ladies.

Her first album, Alright, Still, achieved global success and was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2008 Grammy Awards. Her sophomore record, It’s Not Me, It’s You, topped the charts in the U.K., Australia, and Canada and contained some of her signature singles: “The Fear,” “Not Fair,” and “F**k You.”

On Spotify, Allen has over 5.1 million monthly listeners. Last month, she collaborated on a new track with Oscar Scheller, “1%.”

Aside from music, Lily released her first memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, last year. She shared with her 5.5 million Twitter followers that it became a Sunday Times bestseller.

