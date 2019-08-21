Sierra Skye Sets Instagram On Fire In Purple String Bikini

When it comes to modeling bikinis, Sierra Skye can always be relied on. The model and Instagram star has racked up a healthy following of 4.1 million for doing just this, although the blonde’s fanbase seems just as keen on her beauty as it does her fierce body. Sierra tends not to post more than once a day, although she will keep fans on their toes via her Instagram Stories.

On Wednesday, Sierra took to her Stories for a little selfie time. The bombshell appeared to be in a studio: with sharp background lighting, a draped section, and stacks of shoes in the background, Sierra may well have been on-set for a photoshoot. Busy as the situation likely was, Sierra took a moment to send her fans her epic bikini body. The star was seen in full-frontal positioning as she showcased her insane body via an eye-popping string bikini, with the swimwear’s bold purple shades doing plenty of favors for Sierra’s golden tan. Fans saw the star’s slim and curvy waist, super-flat stomach, plus hints of her shapely legs.

With a criss-cross design and cute knotting at the bust, the bikini delivered Sierra’s enviable physique with very little material, but it likewise proved chic and girly by virtue of the extra flourishes. Of course, a selfie from Sierra tends to hide her face, although the model’s permanent posts more than showcase her dazzling features.

Sierra seems to come as nothing short of a sensation. The model opts out of sharing much about her personal life, although fans seem all the more gripped by the slight air of mystery. With nobody else featuring on the model’s feed, fans are left wondering whether Sierra is single, has any pets, or what kind of food she digs. Fans following Sierra’s Stories will, however, know that she’ll share her snacks on the odd occasion. Frozen yogurt and other healthy treats seem to feature the most.

Sierra may have bikinis as her trademark, but not all looks deliver the American’s curves in swimwear. Sierra’s sharp fashion sense is being noticed for its on-trend feel and unusual edge, with semi-regular dresses appearing on her account. By and large, the stylish choices will come accompanied by a brand shout-out – Sierra is, after all, an influencer. Alongside Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing, Sierra is a fan of brands such as Hot Miami Styles. Earlier this month, Sierra opted for lesser-known brand White Fox Swim, per The Inquisitr.

Fans wishing to have Sierra’s epic bikinis land right on their phones should subscribe to the model’s Instagram.