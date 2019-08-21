Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Didn’t Expect’ Liam Hemsworth To File For Divorce & Is ‘Disappointed’

Miley Cyrus is reportedly surprised that Liam went through with filing for divorce.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have split for good. TMZ reported on Wednesday that the Australian actor filed for divorce in Los Angeles. Fans were not surprised by the news, as the couple announced their separation on August 10, after only seven months of marriage.

An insider close to the couple noted that they had a prenuptial agreement and the divorce proceedings should be straightforward.

According to People, Miley was surprised that Liam went through with filing for divorce.

“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” claimed a source.

The insider went on to say Miley will always cherish the decade long relationship she had with Liam.

“What she and Liam had for a long time was very special,” continued the source. “It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”

According to Us Weekly, Liam’s decision to officially end his marriage may also be devastating to the couple’s families. A source told the publication that both Liam and Miley’s families were hopeful the pair would reconcile.

“Miley and Liam’s families are encouraging them not to make any quick moves when it comes to officially divorcing,” said the insider. “[They are] hoping they can work things out.”

Fox News reported Miley, despite spending time with reality television star, Kaitlynn Carter, also wanted to mend her marriage. An insider stated that Liam, however, was ready to end their relationship for good.

Miley recently released a new song, titled “Slide Away,” that discusses the breakup.

On Wednesday, a source told People that Miley didn’t intend to hurt her ex with the ballad, but wanted people to see her side of the story.

The insider confided that the 26-year-old is attempting to move forward. The source also noted that Miley’s mood has improved since her split went public.

Meanwhile, Liam has been seeking out support from his family and friends. People reported the Hunger Games star has been hanging out at his brother, Chris’s beach house in Byron Bay. The brothers and their buddies were recently spotted enjoying each other’s company at the beach.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Liam is reportedly finding solace by spending time with his friend, Isabel Lucas, an Australian actress. A source told Woman’s Day that Liam’s family would be thrilled if the friends’ relationship were to turn into something romantic.