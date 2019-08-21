Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Wears Just Lace Underwear In Racy New Photos

Georgia Gibbs is all about girl dates. In her most recent Instagram post, the Australian model opened up about sitting on a hotel floor with a friend, playing with a point-and-shoot camera to capture candid photos of each other while they chatted about girly things and played with makeup.

On Tuesday, the model took to the popular social media platform to pair her caption with a couple of snippets from her girls’ night and the results are sensational. In the black-and-white photos, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is on the floor as she dons a black lace bralette with thin straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut front that helps showcase her cleavage. In the first shot, Gibbs is partially hiding behind a curtain as she sits with her legs sprawled on the floor.

In this shot, Gibbs is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly pouted in a seductive way. In the second photo, the model is again on the floor, but this time, she is leaning against a wall. She is wearing the same bralette, which, as this shot shows, she teams with barely-there nude underwear whose spaghetti strap sits low on her hips.

Her right side is facing the camera as she leans slightly forward onto her knees, in a pose that engages her core, highlighting her chiseled abs. The model is shooting an even more powerful gaze at the viewer with her lips slightly parted. While in the first shot Gibbs is wearing her blonde hair in a middle part, the second shows her with her tresses swept over to one side. In both instances, her hair is down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders, creating a gorgeous flowy effect.

The post — which Gibbs shared with her 684,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 20,800 likes and upwards of 200 comments in under a day. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Aussie model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to engage with her caption.

“Best chats are done over hair [hands raised emoji] missing you girl,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a series of smiley blowing heart kisses.

“Wow!! Soooo beautiful!” another user chimed in, including several heart eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“You’re just my favourite in general,” a third fan raved, also adding a heart eyes emoji after the comment.