‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder And Katie Maloney Travel To Hawaii Amid Kristen Doute Feud

Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney are staying close as they continue to feud with their former bestie, Kristen Doute.

Following the conclusion of production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which wrapped earlier this month, Schroeder proved that she and Maloney have remained thick as thieves by sharing a photo of the two of them posing with their partners, Beau Clark and Tom Schwartz, respectively, in Hawaii.

After sharing several Instagram Stories from her hotel room and a restaurant, Schroeder posted a photo of her, Maloney, Clark, and Schwartz enjoying a meal together in Waikiki.

As fans have seen over the past several weeks, both Schroeder and Maloney recently celebrated a couple of major moments with their partners. First, after attending Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding in Kentucky, Maloney and Schwartz enjoyed a second wedding in Las Vegas, which was attended by several members of the Vanderpump Rules cast. Second, just weeks later, Schroeder and Clark got engaged in Los Angeles.

All the while, the two women remained estranged from their longtime friend Doute, who wasn’t in attendance at Maloney and Schwartz’s wedding or Schroeder and Clark’s engagement party, which was held at the Beverly Hills home of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

As Schroeder and Maloney stay close to one another following filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Doute has been spending time with a number of her other co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval. In fact, while attending an event honoring her T-shirt line, James Mae and Co., Doute gave a shout-out to her crew on Instagram, which also included Jax Taylor and Lala Kent. Then, days later, she seemingly threw some shade at Schroeder and Maloney, who were both noticeably absent at the event.

“The first pic I’ve posted of just the two of us in 5 years. He and [Ariana Madix] are always so supportive of my ventures. Love ya, T,” she wrote with a photo of herself and Sandoval on Instagram.

In response to the unexpected photo of herself and Sandoval, Madix, Sandoval’s current girlfriend, shared a sweet message to her former on-screen nemesis.

“Love you and so proud of what you’ve accomplished,” Madix wrote.

As fans well know, Doute and Madix became close last year after feuding publicly for a few seasons.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime later this year, but a premiere date has not yet been announced.