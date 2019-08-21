Chrissy Teigen Goes Braless In Plunging Jumpsuit, Faces Backlash From Fans

Fans criticized Chrissy's braless picture.

Chrissy Teigen posted a picture of herself at a toy store on Instagram, causing backlash from fans. The 33-year-old is seen standing in the aisle, wide-eyed, with her mouth agape. The model wore a plunging plum-colored jumpsuit, sans bra. The sheer material left little to the imagination and her ample cleavage was on full display.

Chrissy accessorized her casual look with a headband, hoop earrings, a dainty necklace, and sandals.

In the caption, the model asked her followers what they thought caught her attention at the toy store.

Critics flocked to Chrissy’s comments section to mock her decision to go au naturel.

“A bra, girl get you one!” responded a commenter to Chrissy’s question.

“The bra section,” another replied.

“A new bra that you desperately need,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

“Should be looking at bras,” said a different person.

Chrissy’s fans were quick to defend the mother of two.

“All of these WOMEN commenting on the fact she’s not wearing a bra, y’all are just jealous that you don’t have the confidence to do it too…” retorted a follower.

“Imagine being so ashamed and uncomfortable with your own body that you feel the need to criticize a complete stranger about not wearing a… bra. I think @chrissyteigen looks great minding her own business,” wrote another.

Chrissy, who is notorious for speaking her mind, also shut down her haters.

“Allow me to save you from my t***ies,” clapped back the Lip Sync Battle host.

Despite the criticism, Chrissy’s post has racked up more than 220,000 likes.

Chrissy is no stranger to online trolls. In July, a Twitter user posted a cruel meme about the model’s derriere, reported Entertainment Tonight. The post consisted of a picture of Chrissy in a swimsuit with her husband, John Legend. In the photo, John appears to be staring ahead. The Twitter user implied that the singer was unhappy with the size of his wife’s backside.

Chrissy slammed the meme and stated she has had a small bottom for her entire life. She added that she can’t win because she would also be criticized if she got her derriere cosmetically enhanced.

Another person proceeded to claim that they weren’t making fun of her body, but rather the look on John’s face. Chrissy was not having that explanation.

“yeah. his grossed out face looking at my a**,” shot back the model.

To see more of Chrissy, be sure to watch Bring The Funny, airing Tuesdays on NBC.