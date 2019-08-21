UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Endless Curves In Yellow Bikini For ‘Belfie’ In Hawaii

Arianny Celeste is making the best of the endless summer of Hawaii, and she isn’t wasting any opportunity to flaunt her endless curves on her Instagram feed. Throughout this week, the American UFC ring girl has been taking to the popular social media platform to post snapshots of herself in a bikini as she enjoys the gorgeous beach scenery of the Pacific islands.

In two of these recent photos, Celeste is soaking up the sun at the Outrigger Canoe Club in Honolulu — as the geotag she includes with her post indicates — while hanging out in a skimpy yellow two-piece bathing suit that puts her famous curves in full evidence. Her bikini consists of a triangle top with thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders while tying in the back. It also features a plunging neckline that puts her cleavage on display. Celeste teams her top with a pair of matching yellow bottoms whose thick straps sit low on her frame, accentuating her full, wide hips. According to the tag she pairs with the photo, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Beach Bunny Swimwear.

In one of the photos, Celeste is lying on her back as she snaps the selfie, positioning the camera over her shoulder in a way that captures her derriere. In the caption, she jokes that she is bringing the “belfie” back.

Celeste accessorizes her look with a pair of aviator-style shades, which, according to the post’s tag, is from VEUX Sunglasses.

The photo, which Celeste shared with her 3.2 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 33,000 likes and upwards of 400 comments within a little over a day of being posted, proving to be a hit among her fans. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“And you look gorgeous my sweet friend,” one user wrote.

“Sunkissed & Smile!” another user chimed in, trailing the comment with a winky face and a sun emoji.

“Beach bum,” a third one joked, including a series of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

In addition to this photo, Celeste shared another one of herself in the same bikini. This time around, the ring girl is sitting up, showing the front part of her bikini. The model has her head tilted back, facing the sun with her eyes closed, in a relaxed and meditative way. This photo went on to garner more than 22,000 likes and over 250 comments.