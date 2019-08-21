Gwyneth Paltrow Hired A Book Curator To Build Her A 600-Book Library In Her Home

Gwyneth Paltrow has gone to some extremes to pursue a fabulous life, but during her recent home remodel, she took things to the next level by hiring a book curator to create an extensive library. According to an interview with bibliophile Thatcher Wine in Town & Country, the actress wanted 500-600 additional books to fill the shelves of her Los Angeles home.

The Goop mogul has taken heat for endorsing vaginal steaming and coffee enemas, as well as for making unsubstantiated claims about vaginal eggs, which Goop claims can regulate menstruation and balance hormones, according to CNN.

Now, the 46-year-old is turning her eye to the book world.

“Gwyneth remodeled her L.A. home a few years ago and when she moved in she realized she needed about five or six hundred more books to complete the shelves,” Wine said. “I looked at books she already owned, which focused on fashion, art, culture, photography, and architecture.”

Wine also added books that the kids might want to read now and in the future, including some of the classics.

In other rooms, Wine tried to focus on books that people could pluck off the shelf in a more usable fashion.

“In the family room we integrated the books into her existing collection so that it felt very light, inviting, and easy to grab off the shelves,” Wine said.

In the dining room, the focus wasn’t so much on content but color. There, the books are all in the same shades to act as decor more than a usable library.

“In the dining room, we stuck to a more rigid color palette of black, white, and gray since it was less of a space where one might hang out and read,” Wine revealed.

I would like you all to know that I am quitting labor journalism to become a personal book curator to rich people, tell all your millionaire friends who want to look smart https://t.co/HSMYvfq6zn — Sarah Jaffe (@sarahljaffe) August 21, 2019

Paltrow isn’t the only one using Wine to curate an impressive collection of books. The collector has sourced rare and out-of-print books for his clients, including NoMad hotel. Laura Dern and Shonda Rhimes are also reportedly fans. Wine is releasing his first book, called For the Love of Books, in September.

No word on whether Paltrow will cover book curation on the Goop blog, but she says that she and her team have learned a lot since being hit with penalties over their claims about the vaginal eggs and their essential oils.

She says that she thought she was just “writing a blog” and didn’t realize that they had a responsibility to substantiate the claims that they were making about their health products, according to CNN.