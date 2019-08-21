The XFL Unveils Names, Logos, Epic Teaser Trailers For 8 Teams In Advance Of 2020 Season

Another professional football league is coming, and this one has a lot of excitement behind it.

Vince McMahon isn’t just all about the world of professional wrestling as he has once again brought back the XFL. Yes, the man who has lived his life in the squared circle is also tackling the gridiron, and on Wednesday, it became even more real. With the return of the XFL coming in February of 2020, the names and logos for all eight teams have now been revealed and fans expect to see upcoming battles with Dragons, Vipers, Wildcats, and more.

On Wednesday afternoon, the official YouTube channel of the XFL revealed the logos and names for all eight teams which will start the league. It was quite the epic trailer to unveil everything, but that shouldn’t be a huge surprise as it came from the mind of one Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

Without any further delay, let’s check out the names of the eight teams that will start play in February for the XFL.

Dallas Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

New York Guardians

St. Louis BattleHawks

Seattle Dragons

Tampa Bay Vipers

Washington Defenders

When the XFL first tried to become the next big league of professional football, there were some big mistakes made. McMahon attempted to combine the world of the NFL with that of the WWE, and it turned into something that didn’t hold the attention of the fans or keep players interested in participating.

This time around, there has been much more research put into it all, and there is no doubt that this league is all football.

For two years, the XFL has worked on figuring out the best locations to have a team, determining which stadiums would be best to play in, and getting the best people as their head coaches. Last week, they signed their first player in former University of Oklahoma and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones, as reported by the official website of the XFL.

Seven other leading quarterbacks will be signed before the XFL holds their first draft in October, and the head coaches will select their signal callers before it takes place. Invitations to be in the draft pool have been sent out to hundreds of other prospective players, but no further details have been revealed as of yet.

Watchdogs over the metropolis. They are the first line of defense, and there is no need for a second. On duty February 2020: The New York Guardians.

Not only are football fans excited about this new-old league, but the cities and stadiums can’t wait to have more gridiron action coming their way.

With less than half of a year to go until the season kicks off in February, the next step is going to be finalizing and publicizing a rulebook for the XFL. Officials have said that this will be a pure football league, but it is going to be reimagined with a shorter play clock, new version of overtime, and extra points that aren’t overly common.

Minicamp for the XFL will officially begin for all eight teams in December of this year with training camp starting in January of 2020. The regular season for the NFL is set to kick off in just a couple of weeks, but football won’t come to an end after the Super Bowl in February. No, it will be at that point that Vince McMahon has the Vipers, Roughnecks, and six other teams stepping out onto the field to begin their journey to greatness.