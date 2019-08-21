‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Talks Cemetery Engagement After Announcing Baby Plans

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark got engaged last month.

Stassi Schroeder couldn’t be happier about her recent engagement to Beau Clark.

Nearly one month after Clark got down on one knee, Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish shared a post-engagement video of the couple in which the Vanderpump Rules star opened up about Clark’s cemetery proposal and her stunning, and very “vintage,” diamond ring.

“We are freaking engaged! Oh my God, this was the perfect proposal. I got engaged in a cemetery… in a graveyard,” Schroeder gushed after Clark’s July 31 proposal. “This literally couldn’t be more romantic.”

Schroeder went on to say that she loves how “vintage and amazing” her diamond is and said she was feeling like Meghan Markle or someone out of Downtown Abbey. Schroeder then began to tear up as she described how happy she was to be taking the next step in her relationship with Clark.

Schroeder and Clark began dating early last year, months after she and her former boyfriend, Patrick Meagher, called it quits following four years of on and off dating. As fans may have heard, Schroeder and Clark were introduced by their mutual friends, including Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, and went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day of last year.

At the time the couple confirmed their romance, they shared photos of each other as they celebrated a murder-themed party, which seems to be in tune with Clark’s unconventional proposal.

Schroeder’s comments about her engagement to Clark were shared just a short time after the longtime reality star and fashion blogger revealed her plans to start a family with Clark and admitted that her plans for a baby rank higher than her plans to wed.

Loading...

During an episode of her podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi, earlier this month, Schroeder said she wants to get married in 2020 because she doesn’t want to wait long to have her first child.

“I care about a baby more than I care about getting married. That is what’s most important to me,” she said. “And when I thought [Beau wasn’t] proposing, I’m like, ‘Well listen, I’m getting older and I am going to take my life into my own hands.’ So that’s what that was. But now, I’d like to look really hot on my wedding day so I have to hold off on a baby.”

Schroeder was hoping to have her first child with Clark prior to his proposal.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air on Bravo TV later this year.