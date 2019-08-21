Donald Trump Calls Himself ‘The Chosen One’ As He Defends His Record On Guns And Israel

Social media explodes over the president's comments.

Donald Trump declared himself “the Chosen One” on Wednesday while speaking with reporters about his record on gun control, Israel, and the trade war with China. According to Fox News, the president defiantly defended himself against criticism over his recent policies.

While speaking with the media on the White House lawn while boarding Marine One, the president spoke about his policy with China, saying that it wasn’t his war, but one that his predecessors should have tackled before him.

“I am the chosen one,” he said while looking at the sky, adding, “somebody had to do it, so I’m taking on China.”

He also doubled down on his comments that Jewish-Americans are disloyal if they vote for a Democrat since the party supports representatives like Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. Trump’s language has earned him intense backlash from progressives who say that his wording echoes that employed by anti-Semitics. He appeared to be unapologetic, however, repeating the controversial term “disloyal” on Wednesday.

“In my opinion, if you vote for a Democrat you’re being very disloyal to Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel and only weak people would say anything other than that,” Trump said.

The president also defended his record on gun control. He has faced criticism in recent days for appearing to back out of his pledge to support stronger background checks for people trying to buy guns by reportedly telling NRA leader Wayne LaPierre that stronger background checks were not on the table.

“I didn’t say anything about that,” Trump said, though he later claimed that the U.S. already has strong laws regarding background checks.

Finally, Trump turned to the issue of immigration and Greenland. He said that the harsh treatment of migrants was started under former President Barack Obama and that his administration was shouldering the blame for the policy. He then added that he was canceling a meeting with Denmark after the country’s leader mocked the president for suggesting that he wanted to buy Greenland.

He also said that the White House is looking into a way to revoke birthright citizenship.

“We’re looking at birthright citizenship very seriously,” Trump said. “It’s frankly very ridiculous.”

"I am the Chosen One," Trump proclaimed as he defended the U.S.-China trade war. https://t.co/ohYtZFc5pM pic.twitter.com/SMQHuGeMzP — CNBC (@CNBC) August 21, 2019

In all, he spoke for 30 minutes before heading to Kentucky to speak to American veterans in Louisville.

Social media exploded on Wednesday with people reacting to Trump’s comments, calling his comments “deluded” and “dangerous.”

Loading...

"I am the chosen one." He actually, truly believes that he was sent from God. Trump is beyond deluded– he's a danger to this country. pic.twitter.com/AurIR5qKAp — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 21, 2019

Others took the opportunity to poke fun at Trump, with #antichrist trending on Twitter in reaction to the press conference.