Bella Thorne Flaunts Insane Bikini Bod On A Yacht With Beau Benjamin Mascolo

The actress looked amazing in her tiny bikini.

Bella Thorne showed off her incredible body in a tiny silver bikini, reports The Daily Mail. The former Disney Channel star was photographed vacationing with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. The couple packed on the PDA while on a yacht near Sardinia, Italy.

Bella’s barely-there bikini allowed her killer curves and toned abs to be on full display. The actress accessorized her sexy look with layered necklaces, diamond earrings, and silver watches. The stunner didn’t wear a stitch of makeup and wore her hair down.

While being hosed down by her musician beau, Bella flaunted her perky derriere. The couple was also spotted making out in the clear water.

The pair appear to be more in love than ever.

On August 16, the couple seemed like they couldn’t get enough of each other at an event at TAO Los Angeles, noted Us Weekly. The party was in celebration of Benjamin’s band Benji & Fede’s song “Dove e Quando” going double-platinum.

At the restaurant, Bella wore a tiny white crop top and low-rise jeans.

The celebration continued at Avenue Los Angeles, where the couple proceeded to dance, drink, and kiss the night away.

Benjamin shared a sweet snap of the couple on Instagram. In the post, the 26-year-old is seen with his bandmate Frederico “Fede” Federossi and Bella. The photo shows Benjamin kissing his girlfriend on the cheek.

The couple confirmed their relationship in June, following Bella’s public breakups with rapper Mod Sun, 32, and YouTuber Tana Mongeau, 21.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the Midnight Sun star recently opened up about her need for validation. In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress explained she believes her desire for attention may have been caused by the sexual abuse she suffered during childhood. The actress noted, however, she does not want to be excused for her destructive behavior and is on a journey toward self-acceptance.

This was not the first time Bella discussed her traumatic childhood. According to Insider, Bella spoke to YouTuber Logan Paul on his podcast, Impaulsive, about her past abuse.

“You hate yourself for it, you feel disgusted,” said Bella. “But you are not a bruised fruit. You are fruit that is still beautiful.”

In a July interview with Good Morning America, the actress also talked about how she has overcome trauma.

During the interview, the Shake It Up star noted that she enjoys posting racy pictures on her social media accounts.

“I like sexy. So for me, it’s okay,” said Bella. “I love skin, like I love seeing skin …. I like sexy girls, I like sexy guys.. I like sexy in general, you know?”

