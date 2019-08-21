Larsa Pippen Looks Smoking Hot In Black Leather Bikini

Sometimes, a woman just needs to go hell-for-leather, or at least follow Larsa Pippen’s lead as she proves that she can mix the edgy material into her swimwear looks. A recent Instagram update shows just how she does it. The 45-year-old took to the platform today – suffice to say that Larsa’s photo likely ticked a lot of boxes for the star’s fans.

The snap showed Larsa living it up in luxury. The former Real Housewives of Miami star was aboard a yacht with friend and model Isabela Grutman. The ladies were looking stylish and summer-ready in their swimwear, with Isabela rocking a blue-and-tan bikini. Larsa was definitely upping the ante, though. The blonde was flaunting her sizzling curves in a crop top-style bikini in black leather, with a dangerously thong-cut set of bottoms reminding fans that this star comes with a fierce waistline. Larsa had been photographed wearing a statement pair of shades, with Isabela doing likewise. With the ritzy high-rise background, open water, and glamorous duo, this picture was flying the flag for summer glam.

Larsa seemed to have injected some attitude into her caption: the star used four gun emoji. Whether they pertained to her bikini or the outing itself wasn’t clarified – either way, fans would likely agree that the caption matched the image.

Larsa’s update proved a hit, racking up over 13,500 likes within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 128 fans into the post’s comments section.

Girlfriend support seems to be welcome for Larsa these days. The star is going through a divorce from estranged husband and NBA icon Scottie Pippen, as The Inquisitr has previously chronicled. Fans were left saddened to see a marriage of over 20 years end, although Larsa’s words to her social media followers made it clear that prying eyes weren’t what she wanted.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa wrote.

Larsa and Scottie are parents to children Sophia, Justin, Preston, and Scotty Jr.

