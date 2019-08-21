‘DWTS’ Host Tom Bergeron Talks Sean Spicer Casting, Admits He Wanted Show To Avoid Divisive Political Picks

The Season 28 cast of Dancing with the Stars was announced Wednesday morning and there are definitely some shocking “celebrities” who will be participating this fall. Former Trump administration member Sean Spicer is one new DWTS cast member who is generating a great deal of buzz across social media and even the show’s host Tom Bergeron is sharing his thoughts on this one.

Spicer was the White House press secretary for a time during the early part of the Trump administration. As The Inquisitr detailed after the cast announcement, the reaction from Dancing with the Stars fans in the wake of learning Spicer would be on DWTS this fall has been intensely negative. Now, it seems that viewers can take some solace in knowing that Bergeron is seemingly on their side.

Shortly after Spicer and his fellow Season 28 DWTS celebrity co-stars were announced, Bergeron addressed the controversial casting pick via his Twitter account. He noted that he had talked with the show’s new executive producer some time ago about staying away from contestants who would be divisive from a political standpoint. After that conversation, Tom believed they were on the same page.

Now, it’s clear that those who did the casting for Season 28 decided not to stick with that plan. Bergeron makes it clear that he’s not in charge of choosing who does the show and he will stay focused on his role in the series.

Some thoughts about today pic.twitter.com/aCQ4SHrGCI — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 21, 2019

Bergeron also chatted with Sirius XM’s Dalton Ross of the EW Live show after the big Dancing with the Stars announcement. During the chat, Tom reiterated the feelings he openly shared via his Twitter post.

“My preference… would have been to avoid any political lightning rods. I think dancing at its best is an oasis away from all the divisiveness and all the stuff that we’re wrestling with right now.”

The Dancing with the Stars host noted that for two hours a week, in front of the ABC cameras, he tries to be “Switzerland” in the sense that he doesn’t take sides, politically or otherwise. He said he’ll do that when it comes to Spicer being on DWTS this fall too. However, Bergeron pointed out that during the rest of the week, it’s not hard to determine what his stance is on topics like this one.

The celebrity-pro pairings have not been revealed yet, and DWTS fans will be curious to see who gets Spicer as a partner. Many people are already predicting that Spicer will be the first contestant to be eliminated in Season 28, and based on the social media reaction to this announcement, that might not be too far off the mark.

Will Sean Spicer manage to win over Tom Bergeron and the Dancing with the Stars viewers this fall? DWTS Season 28 premieres on Monday, September 16 and it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.